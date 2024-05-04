4 killed in Noakhali road accident

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Four passengers of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were killed in a head-on collision between the auto-rickshaw and a truck in Chandraganj Purba Bazar area under Begumganj upazila of the district today (4 May).

Three of the deceased were identified as Md Rahmat Uliah Bhuiyan, 65, army personnel Fazlul Karim, 50, and Md Alauddin, 45. The identity of the other person could not be known.

The accident occurred when the CNG-run auto-rickshaw was going to Begumganj upazila from Lakshmipur with some passengers. On the way, it collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction around 5:30am this morning.

As a result, the two vehicles fell into a roadside canal, leaving four passengers including the driver of the auto-rickshaw dead on the spot, Officer-In-Charge of Chandraganj Highway Police Ruhul Amin said.

Police recovered the bodies from the spot, the OC added.
 

