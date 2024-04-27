2 die in bus-autorickshaw collision in Mymensingh

Two people including a woman, died and four others were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a CNG-run autorickshaw in the Alalpur area of Mymensingh Sadar upazila on Saturday morning.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Kotwali Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Main Uddin confirmed the matter.

According to police and locals, the accident happened about 11:00 am when a Nalitabari-bound bus collided with an autorickshaw in front of Alalpur Sabjipara Millers Auto Rice Mill on the Mymensingh-Sherpur road, killing two passengers and injuring four others.

The injured were admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The bus was seized, but the driver fled the scene, said the OC.