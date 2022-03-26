Independence Day celebrated in Vietnam

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Hanoi, Vietnam, observed the Independence Day with great enthusiasm and a befitting manner on Saturday.

Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu attended the event as the chief guest, said a press release.

Also present were Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) President Madame Nguyen Phuong Nga, Bangladesh's Ambassador to Vietnam Samina Naz, ambassadors of different other countries, and emigrant Bangladeshis.

On the occasion, the embassy hoisted the national flag and read out speeches of the president, prime minister, minister and state minister for Foreign Affairs.

The embassy also arranged a prayer programme, seminar and screened a documentary titled "Bangladesh's Socio Economic Development".

Nguyen Minh Vu extended special greetings to Bangladesh and paid deep respects to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, saying that Bangabandhu would inspire today's new generation.

He hoped that Bangladesh-Vietnam trade, cultural, and people-to-people relations would be further enhanced.

"A special joint event will be held in 2023 to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries," added the Vietnamese deputy foreign minister.

