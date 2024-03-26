Fire service celebrates Independence Day

Fire Service and Civil Defense observed Independence Day today (26 March).

Fire Service Director General Brigadier General Md Main Uddin paid tributes at the martyr monument and the portrait of the Father of the Nation at the Fire Service and Civil Defense Training Complex this morning, reads a press release.

All levels of officials including directors, deputy directors were also present.

A drawing competition on "Great Liberation War and Bangladesh" was held at Mirpur Training Complex and Directorate's conference room with the participation of children of officers and employees at 10:00 am.

Prizes were distributed among the winners at the end of the competition.

At 11:30 am, a discussion meeting was held on "Historical leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and development of the country" in all departmental offices including the training complex.

In the discussion meeting, speakers paid tribute to the Father of the Nation, all the freedom fighters and all the members who were martyred on 15 August.