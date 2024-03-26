BGB celebrates Independence and National Day

26 March, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 05:35 pm

BGB celebrates Independence and National Day

BGB Director General Major General Md Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui attended the wreath-laying ceremony at the National Memorial in Savar along with the president and prime minister at sunrise

26 March, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 05:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) today (26 March) celebrated the Independence and National Day with due dignity and enthusiasm.

On the occasion of the day, the national flag was hoisted at BGB Headquarters in Pilkhana and all BGB units across the country.

BGB Director General Major General Md Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui attended the wreath-laying ceremony at the National Memorial in Savar along with the president and prime minister at sunrise, reads a press release.

Later, the BGB Director General paid tribute to the martyrs of the liberation war by laying a wreath at "Simanto Gourab" in Pilkhana. A well-decorated BGB contingent presented the "Guard of Honour" at the time.

A documentary titled "Swadhinata Amar Swadhinata" was screened at various BGB establishments across the country. The BGB director general was the chief guest at the ceremony held at the Border Convention Center at BGB Headquarters.

As part of the day's programme, special prayers were offered at mosques in all BGB regions, establishments, sectors, and units across the country after Zohr prayers for the peace, prosperity, development, and progress of the country and the nation, the departed souls of the martyrs of the liberation war including Bangabandhu and his martyred family members, and the continued progress of BGB.

Iftar and food items were distributed among 18,070 poor and helpless people in all BGB regions, sectors, and battalions.

On the occasion of Independence Day, the BGB Museum was kept open for children from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm and BGB band performed at Sohrawardy Udyan.

A "Joint Retreat Ceremony" parade was held by BGB and BSF at Benapole-Petrapole, Banglabandha-Fulbari and Akhaura-Agartala ICPs on the Bangladesh-India border to mark the Independence Day of Bangladesh.

The parade is organised to expand the brotherhood that was awakened between the people of Bangladesh and India in the great liberation war of Bangladesh in 1971 and to strengthen the mutual friendship between BGB and BSF.

Earlier, on the occasion of Genocide Day on 25 March 25, special prayers were offered after Zohr prayers to commemorate the martyrs killed in the brutal genocide by the Pakistani forces on the night of 25 March, 1971, and to pray for peace for their souls.

As part of the national programme, a symbolic "blackout" programme was observed from 11:00 pm to 11:01 pm at BGB Headquarters and all regions, sectors, and units.

