Join hands in building Smart Bangladesh under PM Hasina's leadership: Envoy

Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday celebrated the Independence and National Day of Bangladesh with due solemnity and fervour.

Md. Mustafizur Rahman, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, started the daylong programme in the morning by hoisting the national flag at the High Commission premises and placing floral wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In the morning, a discussion programme was organised at the High Commission as part of the celebration.

The messages issued by the President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister were read out by the Mission officials.

A documentary on the ongoing development journey of Bangladesh prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was also screened.

In his speech, High Commissioner Rahman said, "The main goal of the Liberation War was to build a liberal, developed and democratic Bangladesh through complete emancipation."

He called upon everyone to redouble their efforts to achieve that aspirational goal.

The envoy also highlighted the special contribution of the women throughout the nine-month long war.

The High Commissioner urged everyone to participate in building 'Smart Bangladesh' under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, holding the noble spirit of the Liberation War and the ideals of Bangabandhu in their hearts.

Among others, Shaban Mahmood, Minister (Press) of the High Commission took part in the discussion and highlighted the significance and importance of the day.

After the discussion session, a special prayer was offered for the salvation of the souls of the Father of the Nation, his family members and all the martyrs who played a historical role in all stages of movements for freedom and Liberation War of Bangladesh as well as well as for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country. Officials and employees from the Bangladesh High Commission and expatriate Bangladeshis were present at the event.

In the evening, a grand reception was organised at the High Commission premises.

Among others, eminent political leaders of the host country, high-ranking officials, foreign diplomats based in New Delhi and expatriate Bangladeshis attended the event.

At the end, the guests were served with celebrated Bangladeshi cuisine.

Fakruddin's Kacchi Biryani was the special attraction of the event.