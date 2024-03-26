Creative Developmental School observes Independence Day

Photo: Courtesy

Celebrating a country's Independence Day is important as it signifies the day when its people gained freedom from a ruling government in the past.

At Creative Developmental School, we celebrate our national independent day. We believe that every child, including those with special needs, deserves equal societal respect and rights. Unfortunately, children with special needs are often treated differently from other regular children and do not have the same opportunities to enrol in mainstream schools due to issues such as speech delay, behaviour issues, and sensory issues.

During our celebration, our special needs children showed their love for the country by colouring national flags with their fingerprints, pasting flags on ropes, and dancing to patriotic songs related to Independence Day.

In the photo, you can see Sumya Akther, the Chief Operating Officer of Creative Developmental School, and Md—Sobuj Dewan, the Senior Special Educator of Creative Developmental School, who took the photo credit.