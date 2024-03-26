Creative Developmental School observes Independence Day

Corporates

Press Release
26 March, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 07:18 pm

Related News

Creative Developmental School observes Independence Day

Press Release
26 March, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 07:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Celebrating a country's Independence Day is important as it signifies the day when its people gained freedom from a ruling government in the past.

At Creative Developmental School, we celebrate our national independent day. We believe that every child, including those with special needs, deserves equal societal respect and rights. Unfortunately, children with special needs are often treated differently from other regular children and do not have the same opportunities to enrol in mainstream schools due to issues such as speech delay, behaviour issues, and sensory issues.

During our celebration, our special needs children showed their love for the country by colouring national flags with their fingerprints, pasting flags on ropes, and dancing to patriotic songs related to Independence Day.

In the photo, you can see Sumya Akther, the Chief Operating Officer of Creative Developmental School, and Md—Sobuj Dewan, the Senior Special Educator of Creative Developmental School, who took the photo credit. Celebrating a country's Independence Day is important as it signifies the day when its people gained freedom from a ruling government in the past.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At Creative Developmental School, we celebrate our national independent day. We believe that every child, including those with special needs, deserves equal societal respect and rights. Unfortunately, children with special needs are often treated differently from other regular children and do not have the same opportunities to enrol in mainstream schools due to issues such as speech delay, behaviour issues, and sensory issues.

During our celebration, our special needs children showed their love for the country by colouring national flags with their fingerprints, pasting flags on ropes, and dancing to patriotic songs related to Independence Day.

In the photo, you can see Sumya Akther, the Chief Operating Officer of Creative Developmental School, and Md—Sobuj Dewan, the Senior Special Educator of Creative Developmental School, who took the photo credit.

 

Independence Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

A shop where the starving can eat for free

11h | Panorama
Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

1d | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Will Israel respond to the call for a ceasefire?

Will Israel respond to the call for a ceasefire?

43m | Videos
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

2h | Videos
New schedule of metro

New schedule of metro

2h | Videos
How dollar account give you return

How dollar account give you return

1h | Videos