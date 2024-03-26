India congratulates Bangladesh, its people

India congratulates Bangladesh, its people

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with President Droupadi Murmu. File Photo: Twitter
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with President Droupadi Murmu. File Photo: Twitter

India has congratulated the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of its Independence Day.

In a letter addressed to President Mohammad Shahabuddin, President of India Droupadi Murmu conveyed – on her behalf and on behalf of the government and the people of India – warmest greetings to the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the national day.

She highlighted the qualitative transformation in the India-Bangladesh relations in the last decade with remarkable growth in diverse areas.

The Indian president expressed confidence that the leadership of the two countries will continue to endeavour towards further strengthening of people-to-people links between the two countries.

 

