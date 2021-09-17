Electrocution kills four in Noakhali

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 September, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2021, 08:42 pm

Related News

Electrocution kills four in Noakhali

The deceased were identified as Abdur Rahim, Md Sumon, MD Yousuf and Zuwel

TBS Report
17 September, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2021, 08:42 pm
Electrocution kills four in Noakhali

Four people were killed after being electrocuted at Sonaimuri upazila of Noakhali on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Abdur Rahim, Md Sumon, MD Yousuf and Zuwel, residents of Bajra union of Sonaimuri upazila.

Quoting locals, Bajra Union Parishad chairman, Miron Ur Rasid said Abdur Rahim was working in his vegetable field while he came into contact with an electric pole and got electrocuted.

The three others also got electrocuted when they tried to save Rahim and all of them died on the spot, he said.

Top News

electrocution / death by electrocution / Electrocution in Noakhali

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

1d | Videos
Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

1d | Videos
A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

2d | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents