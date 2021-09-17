Electrocution kills four in Noakhali

Four people were killed after being electrocuted at Sonaimuri upazila of Noakhali on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Abdur Rahim, Md Sumon, MD Yousuf and Zuwel, residents of Bajra union of Sonaimuri upazila.

Quoting locals, Bajra Union Parishad chairman, Miron Ur Rasid said Abdur Rahim was working in his vegetable field while he came into contact with an electric pole and got electrocuted.

The three others also got electrocuted when they tried to save Rahim and all of them died on the spot, he said.