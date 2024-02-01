Mother pulls 7-year-old to save from electrocution. But his hand remained stuck to wire

A Bangladeshi man works on the tangled electric cables hanging above a street in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 12, 2017. File Photo: Collected

While playing inside his house on Thursday, seven-year-old Abdullah ended up touching an 11,000 volt transmission cable that ran through the gap of the building.

In a bid to save his life, Abdullah's mother pulled him hard. He survived the electrocution. But his hand got detached from the wrist in the process and remained stuck to the wire.

The incident took place at Songrais area of Cumilla city early in the morning.

"I pulled him hard as I couldn't find any other way to save him. This resulted in my son's hand getting detached and remaining stuck on the electric line," said Mumtaz Begum.

"My son was taken by his father to Comilla Medical College Hospital. Now Abdullah's health has slightly improved. He will have undergo operation," she added.

Head of Comilla Medical College Hospital's burn unit and Assistant Professor Mirza Muhammad Taiyebul Islam said, "The child's hand was brought to the hospital by his parents. We advised them to take him to Dhaka after giving him preliminary treatment with plaster cast."

Abdullah has now been admitted to the Sheikh Hasina Burn Unit in Dhaka.

According to locals, complaints were filed to authorities concerned regarding the dangerous transmission line that ran through the gap of the six-storey building where Abdullah and his family reside as tenants.

Abus Salam, a local resident, said, "We have complained about the matter many times but there has been no solution. Such an unsafe electric line near a building is dangerous for everyone."