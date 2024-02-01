Mother pulls 7-year-old to save from electrocution. But his hand remained stuck to wire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 February, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 09:53 pm

Related News

Mother pulls 7-year-old to save from electrocution. But his hand remained stuck to wire

“I pulled him hard as I couldn’t find any other way to save him. This resulted in my son's hand getting detached and remaining stuck on the electric line,” said Mumtaz Begum.

TBS Report
01 February, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 09:53 pm
A Bangladeshi man works on the tangled electric cables hanging above a street in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 12, 2017. File Photo: Collected
A Bangladeshi man works on the tangled electric cables hanging above a street in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 12, 2017. File Photo: Collected

While playing inside his house on Thursday, seven-year-old Abdullah ended up touching an 11,000 volt transmission cable that ran through the gap of the building.

In a bid to save his life, Abdullah's mother pulled him hard. He survived the electrocution. But his hand got detached from the wrist in the process and remained stuck to the wire.

The incident took place at Songrais area of Cumilla city early in the morning. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I pulled him hard as I couldn't find any other way to save him. This resulted in my son's hand getting detached and remaining stuck on the electric line," said Mumtaz Begum.

"My son was taken by his father to Comilla Medical College Hospital. Now Abdullah's health has slightly improved. He will have undergo operation," she added.  

Head of Comilla Medical College Hospital's burn unit and Assistant Professor Mirza Muhammad Taiyebul Islam said, "The child's hand was brought to the hospital by his parents. We advised them to take him to Dhaka after giving him preliminary treatment with plaster cast." 

Abdullah has now been admitted to the Sheikh Hasina Burn Unit in Dhaka.

According to locals, complaints were filed to authorities concerned regarding the dangerous transmission line that ran through the gap of the six-storey building where Abdullah and his family reside as tenants. 

Abus Salam, a local resident, said, "We have complained about the matter many times but there has been no solution. Such an unsafe electric line near a building is dangerous for everyone."

Top News

Cumilla / electrocution / boy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

LGED is working on developing a core rural road network at every upazila and district level. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

Economic growth is driving up the need to upgrade rural roads

9h | Panorama
TBS Infographics.

Why RMG nearshoring never posed a real threat to Bangladeshi manufacturers

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

1d | Pursuit
The Bangladeshi team behind Mulytic primarily consists of fresh graduates from disciplines such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Mathematics and Statistics. PHOTO: COURTESY

How Mulytic is elevating Bangladesh’s global presence in smart technology

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

29m | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

2h | Videos
How long will the US support Israel?

How long will the US support Israel?

3h | Videos
International football transfer spending breaks record in 2023

International football transfer spending breaks record in 2023

4h | Videos