6-yr-old sole survivor of family electrocuted in Moulvibazar also dies

Six-year-old Sonia Sultana, who lost five members of her family to electrocution in their Moulvibazar home yesterday, succumbed to her burn injuries today (27 March). Photo: Collected

A six-year-old, who lost five members of her family to electrocution in their Moulvibazar home yesterday, succumbed to burn injuries today (27 March).

On 26 March, five members of the same family died due to electrocution. Their six-year-old daughter who was the only one left alive was taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

The incident took place yesterday after Sehri at 4:50am in East Goabari area of East Juri union of Juri upazila, confirmed Juri Police Station OC (Investigation) Humayun Kabir.

Sonia Sultana, a student of class two of Goalbari North Government Primary School in Moulvibazar's Juri upazila, died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery around 4:00am, her uncle Abdul Aziz said.

Her uncle Abdul Aziz said Sonia was first admitted to Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet.

Doctors there said 25 percent of her body was burnt. She was brought to Dhaka last night for better treatment and died shortly after reaching here, Abdul Aziz said.

According to locals, Faizur Rahman lived in a tin-shed house with six family members in East Goabari area of East Juri union.

After the Sehri, a high voltage electricity line which passes over the house snapped amid a storm and fell on the house. Subsequently, the electricity pole was also set on fire.

"A fire service unit worked to control the fire after receiving the information," said Juri Police Station OC (Investigation) Humayun Kabir.

After turning off the electricity, Faizur Rahman, his wife Shirin Begum, their 16-year-old daughter Samia, 13-year-old daughter Sabina and eight-year-old son Sayem were found dead.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

Sohel Rana Chowdhury, deputy general manager of Moulvibazar Palli Bidyut Samity, said the authorities had earlier obstructed Foyzur from building the house there, but he ignored them.