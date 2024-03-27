6-yr-old sole survivor of family electrocuted in Moulvibazar also dies

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 March, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 12:16 pm

Related News

6-yr-old sole survivor of family electrocuted in Moulvibazar also dies

On 26 March, five members of the same family died due to electrocution

TBS Report
27 March, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 12:16 pm
Six-year-old Sonia Sultana, who lost five members of her family to electrocution in their Moulvibazar home yesterday, succumbed to her burn injuries today (27 March). Photo: Collected
Six-year-old Sonia Sultana, who lost five members of her family to electrocution in their Moulvibazar home yesterday, succumbed to her burn injuries today (27 March). Photo: Collected

A six-year-old, who lost five members of her family to electrocution in their Moulvibazar home yesterday, succumbed to burn injuries today (27 March).

On 26 March, five members of the same family died due to electrocution. Their six-year-old daughter who was the only one left alive was taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

The incident took place yesterday after Sehri at 4:50am in East Goabari area of East Juri union of Juri upazila, confirmed Juri Police Station OC (Investigation) Humayun Kabir.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sonia Sultana, a student of class two of Goalbari North Government Primary School in Moulvibazar's Juri upazila, died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery around 4:00am, her uncle Abdul Aziz said.

5 of a family die from electrocution in Moulvibazar

Her uncle Abdul Aziz said Sonia was first admitted to Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet. 

Doctors there said 25 percent of her body was burnt. She was brought to Dhaka last night for better treatment and died shortly after reaching here, Abdul Aziz said.

According to locals, Faizur Rahman lived in a tin-shed house with six family members in East Goabari area of East Juri union.

After the Sehri, a high voltage electricity line which passes over the house snapped amid a storm and fell on the house. Subsequently, the electricity pole was also set on fire.

"A fire service unit worked to control the fire after receiving the information," said Juri Police Station OC (Investigation) Humayun Kabir.

After turning off the electricity, Faizur Rahman, his wife Shirin Begum, their 16-year-old daughter Samia, 13-year-old daughter Sabina and eight-year-old son Sayem were found dead.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

Sohel Rana Chowdhury, deputy general manager of Moulvibazar Palli Bidyut Samity, said the authorities had earlier obstructed Foyzur from building the house there, but he ignored them.

Top News

Moulvibazar / electrocution / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why we need the new curriculum

51m | Pursuit
British Representative to the United Nations Barbara Woodward votes in favour, during a vote on a Gaza resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan in New York City on 25 March 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

UNSC resolution for Gaza ceasefire: Too little, too late, too flimsy

4h | Panorama
The main attraction was the combat tanks and almost everyone was climbing onto them to take pictures of themselves. The children seemed especially ecstatic, as they were awestruck by the size of the vehicle. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Military Hardware Display 2024: A peek into what it takes to defend the country

5h | Panorama
The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

A shop where the starving can eat for free

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How chips are made from bananas

How chips are made from bananas

1h | Videos
Fish Tikka Kabab

Fish Tikka Kabab

36m | Videos
'Mini Bangladesh’ in Karachi

'Mini Bangladesh’ in Karachi

2h | Videos
Jasmin Paris is first woman to finish Barkley Marathons

Jasmin Paris is first woman to finish Barkley Marathons

16h | Videos