5 of a family die from electrocution in Moulvibazar

Five members of the same family died due to electrocution in Moulvibazar and the only surviving daughter was left severely injured.

The incident took place today (26 March) after Sehri at 4:50am in East Goabari area of East Juri union of Juri upazila, confirmed Juri Police Station OC (Investigation) Humayun Kabir.

According to locals, Faizur Rahman lived in a tin-shed house with six family members in East Goabari area of East Juri union.

After the Sehri, a high voltage electricity line which passes over the house snapped amid a storm and fell on the house. Subsequently, the electricity pole was also set on fire.

"A fire service unit worked to control the fire after receiving the information," said Juri Police Station OC (Investigation) Humayun Kabir.

After turning off the electricity, Faizur Rahman, his wife Shirin Begum, their 16-year-old daughter Samia, 13-year-old daughter Sabina and eight-year-old son Sayem were found dead.

Their six-year-old daughter who was the only one left alive was taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

Sohel Rana Chowdhury, deputy general manager of Moulvibazar Palli Bidyut Samity, said the authorities had earlier obstructed Foyzur from building the house there, but he ignored them.