Responsible for electrocution of six members of a family must be punished: NHRC chairman

Bangladesh

UNB
28 March, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 10:22 pm

Related News

Responsible for electrocution of six members of a family must be punished: NHRC chairman

UNB
28 March, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 10:22 pm
National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed speaks at the discussion meeting titled &#039;Role of Media in Protection of Human Rights and Consumer Rights&#039; organised by &#039;Business Digest&#039; in a city hotel on Thursday (28 March). Photo: UNB
National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed speaks at the discussion meeting titled 'Role of Media in Protection of Human Rights and Consumer Rights' organised by 'Business Digest' in a city hotel on Thursday (28 March). Photo: UNB

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed on Thursday termed the incidents of the death of six members of a family due to electrocution in Moulvibazar as very shocking and heartbreaking.

"Appropriate legal action must be taken against those responsible after investigation and necessary measures have to be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future," he said while addressing at the discussion meeting titled 'Role of Media in Protection of Human Rights and Consumer Rights' organised by 'Business Digest' in a city hotel on Thursday (28 March).

The NHRC chairman said, "Though we could not do anything for a family, but we have to do for hundreds of such families."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also said, "The issue of rights is directly and indirectly the daily practice of the media. Media can question all the irregularities, make people aware of their rights and duties and play an important role in establishing rights. We can carry out reforms only in view of the news published in the media."

The NHRC Chairman called on the journalists to take all-out efforts to spread the necessary knowledge about the constitution, law and rights among the people.

At one point in the discussion, he talked about the recurrence of fires.

"The main responsible persons and institutions should be brought under accountability. We have not learned proper lessons from the big fires and explosions that took place in Nimtali, Newmarket and Bangabazar in the past years. Had we taken effective measures, recurrence of fires could have been prevented," he said.

Top News

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) / Bangladesh / electrocution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

13h | Explorer
The German government’s ‘wait-and-see’ approach to the energy-price shock needlessly prolonged a period of heightened economic insecurity and contributed to a sharp increase in support for the far-right Alternative für Deutschland. Photo: Getty Images via Project Syndicate

Who's afraid of price controls?

14h | Panorama
Asha holds a childhood picture of herself while exploring the Old Railway Station in Dolkhola, Khulna, where she was found by someone named Dolly Mondol. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Looking for answers: Two Scandinavian women search for their roots in Bangladesh

15h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Smart Bangladesh: The next transformative leap

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Georgia reach Euro 2024 after historic win

Georgia reach Euro 2024 after historic win

2h | Videos
What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

5h | Videos
Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

6h | Videos
Europe's economy is under attack from all sides

Europe's economy is under attack from all sides

4h | Videos