Schoolboy electrocuted while hoisting national flag in Dhaka

Bangladesh

UNB
06 March, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 09:17 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A 14-year-old boy was electrocuted while trying to hoist the national flag on the school premises in Dhaka's Kadamtali area on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Riyan Badshah, son of Faruk Hossain of Mymensingh's Trishal upazila and a class IX student of  Palashpur Ideal School.

Jannatul Ferdous, a teacher of the school who brought the victim to the hospital, said that Riyan was electrocuted when he tried to hang the national flag of the school at 10am.

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in an unconscious state where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said the body was kept at the hospital morgue for post-mortem.

The matter was reported to the concerned police station, he added.

        

Electrocuted / death by electrocution

