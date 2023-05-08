EC striving to ensure free, fair elections in 5 city corporations

The Election Commission (EC) is striving to ensure free, fair and impartial elections in the upcoming five city corporations, according to the election commissioners.

"The current Election Commission is very careful about every election. We are trying to ensure free, fair, and impartial polls for the nation. We will host the elections in Gazipur, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet and Rajshahi city corporations with complete transparency," Election Commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan said while speaking as the chief guest at a meeting in Khulna District Commissioner's conference room on Monday (8 May).

"We have made Khulna city poster-free with everyone's cooperation," he further said.

In the Khulna City Corporation election preparatory meeting, Election Commissioner Rasheda Sultana said, "A country's democracy and sovereignty are ensured through elections. Elections should be free, fair, and impartial. It must be acceptable to people and for this, we all have to work with sincerity, honesty and devotion."

She said, "We have not done any work that will convey negative messages to the society. City corporation elections will have CCTV cameras. Gazipur City Corporation election is slated to be held soon.

There have been some irregularities in the past. But the commission tried to take measures to bring those under control, she added.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury presided over the meeting.

Among others, Khulna District Commissioner, returning officer, election officers, law enforcement officers and executive magistrates were present in the meeting.