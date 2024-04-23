Fourth phase of upazila parishad election on 5 June: EC

The Election Commission (EC) today (23 April) announced that the fourth phase of upazila parishad elections across 55 upazilas of the country will be held on 5 June.

Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam declared the schedule after a meeting of the commission at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon.

Jahangir said the deadline for submission of nomination papers in the fourth phase is 9 May, selection on 12 May, appeal against selection from 13 to 15 May, and appeal disposal from 16 to 18 May.

Also, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 19 May and symbols will be allotted on 20 May, he added.

In this phase, votes will be held in two upazilas using electronic voting machines (EVMs) and ballots will be used in the remaining 53 upazila, he further said.