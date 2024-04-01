Second phase of upazila polls on 21 May: EC

The Election Commission (EC) has announced that the second phase of Upazila Parishad elections will be held on 21 May.

Voting will take place in 161 upazilas of the country in this phase, EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam told reporters after a meeting at the commission today (1 April), chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.

According to the announced schedule, the last date for submission of nomination papers for the second phase is 21 April.

Nominations will be selected on 23 April and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is 30 April.

Elections in 481 upazila parishads of the country will be held in four phases.

Earlier, the EC announced that polls in 152 upazilas in the first phase will take place on 8 May.