Upazila polls: EC cancels chairman aspirant's candidature for electoral code violation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 May, 2024, 08:40 pm
The Election Commission (EC) today (5 May) cancelled the candidature of Md Rafiqul Islam, chairman candidate of Jamalpur's Sarishabari upazila, for violation of election code of conduct. 

EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath confirmed the matter to The Business Standard this evening.

A total of 150 upazilas around the country will go to the polls in the first phase of upazila parishad elections on 8 May.

Upazila polls / Upazila Parishad Elections / Election Commission

