EC introduces online nomination submission system in 6th upazila election

Bangladesh

UNB
05 April, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 02:53 pm

Related News

EC introduces online nomination submission system in 6th upazila election

UNB
05 April, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 02:53 pm
Logo of Election Commission. Photo: Collected
Logo of Election Commission. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission (EC) has introduced an online nomination submission system which has been made compulsory for the sixth upazila parishad election.    

Candidates who want to participate in the election can submit complete nomination papers online and complete the activities related to collecting necessary documents from anywhere, according to a press release of the EC today (5 April).

Candidates will also be able to provide security deposit in the preferred conventional effective way online for the submission of nomination papers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Filing nomination papers in a technology-based manner will save the candidate's time. Online nomination submission system can be accessed directly by visiting the link www.ecs.gov.bd notice board ('Online Submission of Nomination Papers' or onss.ecs.gov.bd), it said.

To submit a nomination online, candidates need to complete the registration. In this case, NID verification and face identification are checked. After successful completion of registration, the user ID and password will be sent to the mobile number with which the registration has been done, which has to be stored carefully.

After nomination papers are submitted, the returning officer will perform all the necessary tasks by acknowledging the receipt of the nomination papers submitted online, confirmation, verification/scrutiny, appeal, withdrawal of candidacy, symbol allocation. By logging in using the provided user ID and password, the candidate can know the update of their submitted nomination papers at any time; As well as receive messages on mobile.

Upazila Election Offices can be contacted for any need related to submission of nomination papers online. EC asked the candidates concerned to ensure the submission of nomination papers online with enough time in hand without waiting for the last time.

For the convenience of the candidates, a video tutorial can be found on the website as well as the designated Facebook page of the Election Commission, Bangladesh Election Commission Secretariat and the following link "https://youtu.be/hcImF47SkO8?si=eloeoZ1rI_liBs_G।".

Top News

Election Commission / upazila election / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These temporary &#039;villages,&#039; typically comprising a few bamboo houses, are erected solely for the dry season, dismantled preemptively before the onset of monsoon floods. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The strange mobile villages of haor

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sparkle with a conscience: The rise of moissanite lab stones

4h | Mode
Photos: Collected

A bright, bold and colourful Eid

4h | Mode
The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

16h | Videos
FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

17h | Videos
Borrowing costs to surge above 13.5% as Cenbank hikes reference rate again

Borrowing costs to surge above 13.5% as Cenbank hikes reference rate again

10m | Videos
Beef Paya Nihari

Beef Paya Nihari

1h | Videos