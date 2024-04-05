EC introduces online nomination submission system in 6th upazila election

The Election Commission (EC) has introduced an online nomination submission system which has been made compulsory for the sixth upazila parishad election.

Candidates who want to participate in the election can submit complete nomination papers online and complete the activities related to collecting necessary documents from anywhere, according to a press release of the EC today (5 April).

Candidates will also be able to provide security deposit in the preferred conventional effective way online for the submission of nomination papers.

Filing nomination papers in a technology-based manner will save the candidate's time. Online nomination submission system can be accessed directly by visiting the link www.ecs.gov.bd notice board ('Online Submission of Nomination Papers' or onss.ecs.gov.bd), it said.

To submit a nomination online, candidates need to complete the registration. In this case, NID verification and face identification are checked. After successful completion of registration, the user ID and password will be sent to the mobile number with which the registration has been done, which has to be stored carefully.

After nomination papers are submitted, the returning officer will perform all the necessary tasks by acknowledging the receipt of the nomination papers submitted online, confirmation, verification/scrutiny, appeal, withdrawal of candidacy, symbol allocation. By logging in using the provided user ID and password, the candidate can know the update of their submitted nomination papers at any time; As well as receive messages on mobile.

Upazila Election Offices can be contacted for any need related to submission of nomination papers online. EC asked the candidates concerned to ensure the submission of nomination papers online with enough time in hand without waiting for the last time.

For the convenience of the candidates, a video tutorial can be found on the website as well as the designated Facebook page of the Election Commission, Bangladesh Election Commission Secretariat and the following link "https://youtu.be/hcImF47SkO8?si=eloeoZ1rI_liBs_G।".