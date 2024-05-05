Upazila polls: EC orders transfer of Subarnachar thana OC, ASI

UNB
05 May, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 08:48 pm

A file photo of Election Commission building. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Election Commission building. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission (EC) has ordered the transfer of Noakhali's Subarnachar thana Office-in-charge (OC) ahead of the upazila parishad polls.

EC's deputy secretary Md Mizanur Rahman sent a notice to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on Sunday.

According to the notice, aiming to hold the sixth upazila polls in a free, fair and neutral manner, the EC has decided to withdraw Noakhali's Subarnachar thana OC Rafiqul Islam and Assistant Sub-inspector Nur Nabi and appoint eligible officers in those posts.

The EC requested the authorities concerned to take necessary initiatives, reads the notice.

This time EC is going to hold elections to 476 upazilas out of 495 in four phases. Election to rest 19 upazilas will be held later as their tenure has not expired yet.

According to EC's announced schedule, upazila parishad elections to 150 upazilas will be held on May 8 in the first phase , in second phase 160 upazila will go to polls on May 21, in third phase 112 upazilas will go to polls on May 29 and in 4th phase elections will be held in 55 upazilas on June 5.

As per the EC's plan, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) will be used in 22 upazila parishad polls in first phase, 24 in second phase, 21 in third phase and two in fourth phase.

 

