Over 100 Rohingya refugees detained for trying to flee camps in Cox's Bazar

Police have detained – as of Tuesday (19 September) – over a hundred Rohingyas from Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya for attempting to escape refugee camps.

A joint operation with the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) was conducted to prevent the Rohingyas from leaving their designated camps in the Ukhiya Degree College Gate area on Tuesday (19 September) from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, said Sheikh Mohammad Ali, officer-in-charge of Ukhia police station.

Over 40 detained Rohingya were sent back to the camp from the spot, but around 61 were taken to the police station, he said.

Earlier on Monday, police detained 55 Rohingyas, and about 60 the previous day.

"The police continued strict surveillance to prevent the Rohingyas from leaving camps. Some of them sneak out without permission, avoiding the eyes of camp security personnel. To prevent this from continuing, the police started a special operation from 16 September," said the OC.

The detainees cited various reasons for stepping out of their camps, including visiting relatives outside, work, medical purposes or buying essential items, according to the police.

Besides interrogating them, the police are investigating whether any of them are accused of or involved in criminal activities, the police said, adding that they will be handed over to the person in charge of the Rohingya camps afterwards.