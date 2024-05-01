RAB rescues kidnapped madrasah student in Teknaf; 5 arrested

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have rescued a madrasah student from Sabrang union of Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar, two days after he was abducted for ransom.

During the rescue operation, five people were arrested for their involvement in the abduction, said Lieutenant Commander Tanvir Hasan, company commander of RAB-15 Cox's Bazar Battalion's Teknaf Camp, at a press conference on Wednesday (1 May).

The child, Md Saif, 9, son of late Mohammad Hossain of Jadimura area of Teknaf's Hnila union, is a student of Class III at the local Jadimura Rahmaniya Hossainia Madrasah.

The arrestees are Md Sabbir, 17, Md Abdullah, 16, Aktar Kamal, 26, Hasan Bashar, 19, and Md Salim, 47.

The RAB official said Saif was abducted by members of an organised criminal gang on Sunday while he was on the way back from madrasah.

The gang comprises 12 to 15 locals and Rohingya youths who are involved in various crimes, including kidnapping, he added.

After a complaint was filed at Teknaf Police Station by the victim's uncle on Monday, the RAB launched an operation and rescued Saif on Tuesday, said Tanvir Hasan.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a member of a kidnapping gang based in Teknaf, along with weapons and ammunition.

Mohammad Siraj, 24, was arrested during an operation conducted in the hilly area of Teknaf's Baharchhara union early Wednesday, said Muhammad Osman Gani, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station.

A one-shooter gun, six rounds of bullets, two locally-made cleavers and two sharp knives were recovered during the operation, he added.

During preliminary interrogation, Siraj confessed his involvement in the abduction of two people including a rural doctor on 19 April and 10 farmers from different areas of Teknaf on 27 March, said the OC.

There has been an alarming surge in kidnappings in Teknaf in recent times, which has spread fear among the locals.

At least 121 people, including 63 locals, have been kidnapped within the last year. Of them, 53 of the kidnapped victims have been released on ransom, according to the families of the victims.