Get an e-bike for only Tk3 per min! JoBike launches in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 May, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 08:24 pm

These e-bikes provide an efficient ride at just Tk3 per minute, combining convenience with sustainability. Photo: Courtesy
These e-bikes provide an efficient ride at just Tk3 per minute, combining convenience with sustainability. Photo: Courtesy

Remember those tales about hiring a bike while touring Thailand? Well, now you can do the very same in Bangladesh! JoBike has just launched their latest service. All you need is the App and Tk3 per minute.

JoBike, the app-based bicycle ride-sharing service in Bangladesh, has recommenced its operations in Cox's Bazar, promising an eco-friendly, convenient, and accessible transport option for both locals and tourists. This initiative is aligned with JoBike's mission to transform urban transport systems into smarter, more sustainable solutions, according to a press release.

JoBike's service allows users to unlock bicycles through an app, ride to their destination, and securely lock the bike to end the trip. The company initially launched in Cox's Bazar on 18 June 2018 and successfully registered over 65,000 users and facilitated more than 200,000 rides before suspending operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The service was reintroduced on 30 April this year.

Mehdi Reza, CEO of JoBike, commented, "Our vision is to make Cox's Bazar not only a premier tourist destination but also a model for sustainable living. JoBike is committed to reducing traffic congestion, lowering pollution levels, and providing a healthy, environmentally friendly way to explore the city."

"The relaunch in Cox's Bazar features enhanced services including electric assist e-bikes, capable of speeds up to 25 km per hour, and a eased payment system via the JoBike app, supporting both bkash and Nagad transactions. These e-bikes provide an efficient ride at just Tk3 per minute, combining convenience with sustainability," reads the release.

Currently, JoBike stations are available at three major points in Cox's Bazar: Kalatali Point, Himachari, and Salsa Beach. Users can sign up by downloading the JoBike app and loading credits to their account, enabling them to access bicycles at their leisure.

JoBike first introduced its services at various universities including Dhaka University and Jahangirnagar University, gaining popularity among students. Despite challenges posed by the pandemic and temporary closures of educational campuses, JoBike has revamped its operations and is now poised for greater expansion.

