Former Cox's Bazar MP, cohorts allegedly beat journo, threaten to maim, sue 15 more

Crime

TBS Report
01 May, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 05:45 pm

Related News

Former Cox's Bazar MP, cohorts allegedly beat journo, threaten to maim, sue 15 more

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chakaria Police Station Sheikh Mohammad Ali said, "The police is looking into the matter. Legal action will be taken after the investigation. Actions will be taken to prevent threats or attacks on journalists in the future.”

TBS Report
01 May, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 05:45 pm
Joint Secretary of Chakaria Press Club Mahmud Ullah under treatment at a hospital after allegedly being beaten by supporters of former Cox&#039;s Bazar MP Jafar Alam recently. Photo: Courtesy
Joint Secretary of Chakaria Press Club Mahmud Ullah under treatment at a hospital after allegedly being beaten by supporters of former Cox's Bazar MP Jafar Alam recently. Photo: Courtesy

Former Cox's Bazar MP and upazila chairman candidate Jafar Alam and his supporters have allegedly threatened to beat, maim and sue 15 journalists in Chakaria upazila yesterday (30 April).

The threats were made while the journos were on their way to file a complaint with the local police against the politician and his supporters over the beating of a local journalist recently, according to a General Diary (GD) filed with the Chakaria Police Station.

"While performing his professional duties, Joint Secretary of Chakaria Press Club Mahmud Ullah was beaten up by the associates of Jafar Alam," alleges the GD filed by M Zahed Chowdhury, president of Chakaria Press Club.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Fifteen journalists were going to inform the police about this matter. When they reached in front of the Thana Center Mosque, Jafar appeared with several associates in a private car and motorcycles. They threatened to discipline the plaintiff and other journalists, and file various cases against the journos," Zahed, who also works as a correspondent for both Dainik Purbokon and Protidiner Bangladesh, wrote in the GD.

"One of the associates of Jafar threatened to cripple the journalists by cutting their legs. A few others shouted and threatened to beat up the journalists wherever they were found in Chakaria," the GD also added.

Chakaria Press Club General Secretary Mizbahul Haque said journalists, including the plaintiff, are suffering from insecurity in this incident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chakaria Police Station Sheikh Mohammad Ali said, "The police is looking into the matter. Legal action will be taken after the investigation. Actions will be taken to prevent threats or attacks on journalists in the future."

Jafar Alam did not answer calls from The Business Standard seeking comments on the allegations.

Jafar Alam is a former MP for the Chakria-Pekua constituency. In January, he participated in the Jatiya Sangsad polls as an independent candidate after failing to secure a party nomination from the ruling Awami League. He was defeated by Bangladesh Kalyan Party candidate Syed Muhammad Ibrahim.

Jafar is now eying the post of Chakaria upazila chairman in the second phase of upazila polls slated for 21 May.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh / Cox's Bazar / chakaria / MP Jafar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

9h | Panorama
Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

1d | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Guardiola reaches milestone for Man City

Guardiola reaches milestone for Man City

1h | Videos
Samsung posted a 933% operating profit in the first quarter of the year

Samsung posted a 933% operating profit in the first quarter of the year

3h | Videos
Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

20h | Videos
The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

22h | Videos