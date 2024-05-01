Former Cox's Bazar MP, cohorts allegedly beat journo, threaten to maim, sue 15 more

Joint Secretary of Chakaria Press Club Mahmud Ullah under treatment at a hospital after allegedly being beaten by supporters of former Cox's Bazar MP Jafar Alam recently. Photo: Courtesy

Former Cox's Bazar MP and upazila chairman candidate Jafar Alam and his supporters have allegedly threatened to beat, maim and sue 15 journalists in Chakaria upazila yesterday (30 April).

The threats were made while the journos were on their way to file a complaint with the local police against the politician and his supporters over the beating of a local journalist recently, according to a General Diary (GD) filed with the Chakaria Police Station.

"While performing his professional duties, Joint Secretary of Chakaria Press Club Mahmud Ullah was beaten up by the associates of Jafar Alam," alleges the GD filed by M Zahed Chowdhury, president of Chakaria Press Club.

"Fifteen journalists were going to inform the police about this matter. When they reached in front of the Thana Center Mosque, Jafar appeared with several associates in a private car and motorcycles. They threatened to discipline the plaintiff and other journalists, and file various cases against the journos," Zahed, who also works as a correspondent for both Dainik Purbokon and Protidiner Bangladesh, wrote in the GD.

"One of the associates of Jafar threatened to cripple the journalists by cutting their legs. A few others shouted and threatened to beat up the journalists wherever they were found in Chakaria," the GD also added.

Chakaria Press Club General Secretary Mizbahul Haque said journalists, including the plaintiff, are suffering from insecurity in this incident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chakaria Police Station Sheikh Mohammad Ali said, "The police is looking into the matter. Legal action will be taken after the investigation. Actions will be taken to prevent threats or attacks on journalists in the future."

Jafar Alam did not answer calls from The Business Standard seeking comments on the allegations.

Jafar Alam is a former MP for the Chakria-Pekua constituency. In January, he participated in the Jatiya Sangsad polls as an independent candidate after failing to secure a party nomination from the ruling Awami League. He was defeated by Bangladesh Kalyan Party candidate Syed Muhammad Ibrahim.

Jafar is now eying the post of Chakaria upazila chairman in the second phase of upazila polls slated for 21 May.