Rohingya leader hacked to death in Ukhiya camp

A community leader at Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar was hacked to death by some unidentified miscreants on Tuesday (19 September).

The incident took place near Codec School at Rohingya camp-18 around 5pm.

The deceased, Mohammad Ayub, 35, was the deputy leader (Sub-Majhi) of Block H/56 of camp-18.

APBN-8 Additional Superintendent of Police Ukya Singh said, "Some miscreants hacked Mohammad Ayub to death and ran away. The body has been recovered and the legal process underway."

It is being assumed that Ayub was killed for being vocal against the criminal activities of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) in the camps, he added.