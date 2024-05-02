Turkish agency gifts new bus to Cox's Bazar border college

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 May, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 10:20 pm

Related News

Turkish agency gifts new bus to Cox's Bazar border college

TBS Report
02 May, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 10:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Turkish agency has gifted a new bus to Moinuddin Memorial College in the border area of Cox's Bazar's Teknaf.

The keys to the new bus were handed over on Thursday (2 May) by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), an organisation under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey.

An event was organised at the college auditorium on this occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Kamrul Hasan was present as the chief guest.

The programme was presided over by Professor Dr Farid Uddin Ahmed, a distinguished anthropologist and former dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at University of Chittagong, and conducted by the college's Acting Principal, Md A N M Tauhidul Mashek Tauhidi.

Bangladesh / Turkey / Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

1h | Features
Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

1d | Panorama
Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

2d | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

1h | Videos
What is the message of this week's stock market?

What is the message of this week's stock market?

2h | Videos
"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

2h | Videos
How Mustafiz's IPL stint is also bringing the BCB money

How Mustafiz's IPL stint is also bringing the BCB money

5h | Videos