Turkish agency gifts new bus to Cox's Bazar border college

A Turkish agency has gifted a new bus to Moinuddin Memorial College in the border area of Cox's Bazar's Teknaf.

The keys to the new bus were handed over on Thursday (2 May) by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), an organisation under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey.

An event was organised at the college auditorium on this occasion.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Kamrul Hasan was present as the chief guest.

The programme was presided over by Professor Dr Farid Uddin Ahmed, a distinguished anthropologist and former dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at University of Chittagong, and conducted by the college's Acting Principal, Md A N M Tauhidul Mashek Tauhidi.