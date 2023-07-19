8 killed, 4 missing as wall collapses in rain in Pakistan's Punjab

At least eight people were killed and four went missing on Wednesday (19 Ku;y) after a wall collapsed due to rain in Rawalpindi city of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, the rescue service reported.

The rescue service said that the incident took place in the morning on Peshawar Road in the Golrah Mor area of the city when the wall near an under-construction underpass collapsed, following heavy rain, resulting in the casualties of the labourers.

The victims were sleeping along the wall under a tent, it added.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue workers reached the site and recovered eight dead bodies from the rubble, the rescue service said, adding that a rescue operation for the missing labourers was underway.

The bodies have been shifted to a local hospital, according to the rescue service.