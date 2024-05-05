Mother, son die in lightning strike in Khagrachhari

UNB
05 May, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 12:30 pm

Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A mother and her son were killed by a lightning strike at their home in Madhyabetchhari village, Dighinala upazila of Khagrachhari district, early Sunday (5 May).

The victims were identified as 30-year-old Hasina Begum and her 8-year-old son, Hanif Mia. Local Union Parishad Chairman Mahmuda Begum Lucky reported that the lightning strike occurred around 5:00 am, igniting a fire that completely destroyed their residence.

The mother and son were burnt to death.

At the time of the tragedy, Hasina Begum's husband, Sadek Ali, was not home.

Fire service personnel were dispatched to the scene, where they managed to extinguish the blaze and recover the remains of the victims.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the local police station, Md Nurul Haque, stated that the bodies would be returned to the family after necessary legal procedures were completed.

