Dengue: 3 more die, 9 hospitalised in 24hrs

A mother ties the knot of her dengue infected sons lungi at a hospital in Dhaka. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Three more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday (3 May) morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 27 this year.

During the period, nine more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, three patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city, while the rest were outside the capital.

A total of 116 patients are now receiving treatment at several hospitals across the country.

A total of 2,248 dengue cases have been reported since 1 January 1.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record. The DGHS recorded 3,21,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.

Last year's September was the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak, with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.