Trailer of 'Mujib' to premiere at Cannes 19 May

Splash

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 07:37 pm

Related News

Trailer of 'Mujib' to premiere at Cannes 19 May

Arifin Shuvoo will make his Cannes debut with the trailer of "Mujib: Mujib The Making of a Nation

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 07:37 pm
Mujib: The Making of a Nation. Photo: Collected
Mujib: The Making of a Nation. Photo: Collected

The trailer of the Bangladesh-India joint venture film based on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's life titled, "Mujib-The Making of a Nation," will premiere on 19 May at Cannes Film Festival. 

Celebrated actor Arefin Shuvoo, who played the titular character of the film, is leaving Dhaka on Tuesday to attend the premiere of the trailer in France. 

The trailer will premiere at Canne Film Market's Marché du film Marche du Film section. 

Expressing his excitement over his Cannes debut, Arifin Shuvoo on Monday (16 May) said "I am going to Cannes festival for the first time. It feels surreal to me. It's a great honour for me and our country."

Arifin Shuvoo. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Arifin Shuvoo. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

"I am sharing this honour with all of my fans and people of  Bangladesh who have made me Arifin Shuvoo, added the actor. 

Nusrat Imrose Tisha, who starred as Bangabandhu's wife Sheikh  Fazilatunnesa Mujib, and Information Minister Hasan Mahmud are also said to accompany Arefin Shuvo at Cannes Film Festival. 

Moreover, the Indian Minister of Information and Broadcasting and other Indian members of the film will attend the premiere of the trailer in Cannes. 

The film also stars Nusraat Faria Mazhar as Sheikh Hasina, and Riaz Ahmed as Tajuddin Ahmed among others. 

"Mujib: The making of a Nation" is slated to release in September. 

Mujib: The Making of a Nation / Cannes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bitcoin, by far the largest cryptocurrency, is a terrible substitute for government-issued money. Photo: Reuters

Crypto’s wild week offers a much-needed warning

6h | Panorama
Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

7h | Brands
Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

7h | Brands
Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

39m | Videos
Cultural activists pay tribute to Hassan Arif

Cultural activists pay tribute to Hassan Arif

3h | Videos
How PK Halder becomes a scamster

How PK Halder becomes a scamster

3h | Videos
How can you become proficient as a new team leader?

How can you become proficient as a new team leader?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists