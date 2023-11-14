Arifin Shuvoo in Kolkata web series Lahu

Sohel Ahsan
14 November, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 10:47 am

Arifin Shuvoo in Kolkata web series Lahu

Sohel Ahsan
14 November, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 10:47 am
Arifin Shuvoo. Photo: Courtesy
Arifin Shuvoo. Photo: Courtesy

'Mujib: The Making of A Nation' famed Arifin Shuvoo has signed up for a brand new Kolkata-based web series titled 'Lahu', to be directed by Rahul Mukherjee. It will be released on OTT Chorki, which recently began operations in India. The web series also stars Sohini Sarkar, Rajnandini Paul, Soumya Mukherjee, Shyamal Chakraborty and Anujoy Chattopadhyay.

"I've already met the director a few times. I tried to understand what my character is like through our discussions. I'll probably be able to figure out the rest once shooting begins," said Shuvoo.

"When Chorki announced operations in India through a press conference, it was also mentioned that work will soon begin with local Indian actors. Many such projects are in the works, one of which is the Lahu," said Redoan Rony, Chorki CEO.

