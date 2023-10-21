Info Minister says everyone should watch 'Mujib: The making of a nation'

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud has said everyone should watch the Bangabandhu biopic 'Mujib-The Making of a Nation'.

He said this after attending a special screening of the film at Star Cineplex on Friday.

He was accompanied by family members spanning different age groups, from children to adults.

Regarding the movie, he said, "Everyone should watch it. I brought the children because history can be conveyed through words, but when it is depicted visually, it leaves a lasting impression in the heart. Hence, I believe the new generation should also watch this movie."

"This marks my fifth time watching the film. I watched it twice during its production. I also saw it at the Toronto Film Festival, attended the premiere, and brought my children to the screening today," said the AL leader.

Minister Hasan Mahmud went on to provide his perspective on the film, "Firstly, the title of the movie aptly reflects its content - 'Mujib-Ek Rati Rupkar,' 'Mujib - The Making of a Nation.' Through this film, one can gain insight into how Bangabandhu confronted death while remaining resolute in his quest for the rights, independence, and self-determination of the Bangladeshi people. It portrays how he fearlessly carried forward the Bangladesh liberation struggle, even in the face of death."

Highlighting the film's uniqueness, Hasan Mahmud said, "In just three hours, it encapsulates the history of our nation, detailing our path to independence and the transformation of Bangabandhu from a child to Mujib, then from Mujib to Bangabandhu, and ultimately, Bangabandhu's journey to becoming the father of the nation."

"I've reached a mature age, yet many of the things depicted in this film are new to me. For example, I had never seen Suhrawardy or Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani in this manner; my knowledge of them was confined to what I'd read in newspapers and magazines. Most notably, the film unveils the tragic events of August 15, providing a glimpse into the fanaticism and ruthlessness of the killers. Even after viewing it five times, I find it difficult to contain my emotions," he added.

Since October 13, the biographical film chronicling the life of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been screened across nearly 200 screens in 153 theaters nationwide. The film is a collaborative effort between the governments of Bangladesh and India.