Mujib premieres across 503 cinemas in India

Shyam Benegal's new movie 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation' is now showing in more than 500 movie theatres across India. This film was first released in Bangladesh in 153 theatres on 13 October. It was made in collaboration between Bangladesh and India.

Starting from 27 October, the movie will be screened every day in 503 cinemas for the entire next week. Already, it's been shown in 103 theatres in Mumbai, followed by 100 theatres in Kolkata and 75 in Delhi.

Before its big release in India, 'Mujib' had a special showing at the National Museum of Indian Cinema Theatre in Mumbai.

During the 25 October premiere, Benegal said, "To be honest, I've immensely enjoyed working on this film. It's a great honour that the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Mujib's daughter, Sheikh Hasina, enjoyed the movie."