Moviegoers show appreciation for Shyam Benegal's biopic on Bangabandhu

The much-anticipated biopic of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation' was released on Friday (13 October) at 153 theatres across the country.

Audiences were seen as very enthusiastic about the film while buying the tickets.

Wearing the 'Mujib coat', a young man who came to enjoy the film on the silver screen expressed his excitement after the ending of the show. "We usually used to know the father of the nation through reading books. But this time I am introduced to a new Bangabandhu after watching him on the film screen."

"I eagerly want to thank Arifin Shuvoo for portraying the character of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in such a real form. The other characters also played their role very well," he said.

Sheuly Akter came with her son to watch this movie in the very first show. When asked about her feelings about the movie after watching the film, she said, "I actually got more than I expected. A movie about Bangabandhu should be like this. I have brought my son to see our Father of our Nation on screen. Our new generation should watch the film."

"We watch a lot of foreign films where the statesmen of different countries are portrayed. This practice is not very common in our country's cinema. But this time the experience is different," said a college student who came to the Bashundhara city's Star Cineplex quickly to take the full pleasure of the film.

"This movie says a lot. Not only the story, the film's production also maintained international standards. And the most beautiful thing is to see Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in detail on the screen," he added.

The college student praised Arifin Shuvoo for his outstanding performance in the title character of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the exclusive premiere show at the National Film Archives in the capital and watched the film with the cast and crew members.

Dhallywood's popular actor Arifin Shuvoo portrays the title character of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in this film, while Nusrat Imrose Tisha plays Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, the lifelong better half of the Father of the Nation.

Actress Nusraat Faria plays Bangabandhu's elder daughter and reigning Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while the biopic also features popular actors Chanchal Chowdhury, and Prarthana Dighi, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Riaz, Tauquir Ahmed, Shahidul Alam Sacchu and others in different characters.

The music of the film is produced by acclaimed Indian music director Shantanu Moitra, and the Bengali dialogues are penned by Sadhana Ahmed, Gias Uddin Selim, Shihab Shaheen and Anam Biswas from Bangladesh.

Shooting of the film started in Mumbai, India in January 2021 and concluded in December of the same year.

The film received an uncensored certificate on 31 July of this year from both censor boards.