Shakira charged for tax evasion the second time in Spain

Splash

27 September, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 02:49 pm

Related News

Shakira charged for tax evasion the second time in Spain

Spanish authorities charged the singer for tax evasion of $7.1 million, in Barcelona on Tuesday

27 September, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 02:49 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Shakira has landed in legal trouble over alleged tax evasion in Spain. According to a report by NBC News, Spanish authorities have charged the singer for tax evasion of $7.1 million, in Barcelona on Tuesday.

As per the report, Shakira allegedly failed to pay the said amount to the Spanish government in 2018. She allegedly used an offshore company in a tax haven to evade paying the tax amount. Barcelona prosecutors have notified Shakira of the charges in Miami, where she resides.

Notably, Shakira is set to face trial in Barcelona on November 20 in a separate legal case in which prosecutors allege her to have failed to pay $15.4 million in tax. In that case, prosecutors allege that she failed to pay tax for the 2012-14 period during which she spent more than half of the time in Spain.

Shakira used to spend time in Spain, with her former boyfriend and popular footballer Gerard Pique. The couple who have two children from their relationship, split up last year after 11 years of being together. Reportedly, the breakup took place due to infidelity by Pique who cheated on Shakira with a woman named Clara Chia Marti.

According to a report by usmagazine.com, in November 2022, Shakira refuted the claims by Spanish prosecutors and said that she was not a resident of the country between 2012 and 2014.

As per Spanish law, people are required to pay taxes only if they spend 183 days or more there in one year. Shakira denied spending that much time in Spain during the mentioned period. She asserted that she paid $10,141,075 in taxes to the U.S. government during the 2012-14 period.

Recently, Shakira attended the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Top News

Shakira / Shakira tax evasion / Pop-star

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

17h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

17h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

4h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

6h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

7h | TBS Economy