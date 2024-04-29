Summit Group announces strategic leadership transition as chairman cuts back on responsibilities

(Centre right) Muhammed Aziz Khan, founder chairman of Summit Group (left) Jafer Ummeed Khan, chairman, Summit Oil & Shipping Company Limited (SOSCL), (centre left) Farid Khan, chairman, Summit Communications Ltd and Summit Towers Ltd and (right) Latif Khan, chairman, Summit Power Ltd (SPL). Photo: Courtesy

Summit Group, the largest infrastructure conglomerate in Bangladesh, announced a strategic leadership transition today (29 April) with the founding Chairman Muhammed Aziz Khan handing over some key roles to his brothers.

The board leadership of Summit Oil and Shipping Company Limited was given to his brother Jafer Ummeed Khan, who was previously serving as the vice chairman of the company.

Aziz Khan's other brother, Latif Khan, ascended to the position of chairman of Summit Power Limited, a publicly-listed power generation company in Bangladesh.

"It has been one of my life's greatest achievements to serve Bangladesh through Summit's infrastructure development. I have been planning for a transition for over a decade now," Muhammed Aziz Khan said in a statement.

"At the initial stage, we brothers had introduced our children to the business, while my brothers served as vice-chairmen. This year I turned 70, so it is the right time to welcome the next leadership," he added.

Jafer Ummeed Khan said, "My chairman has handed over the chairmanship of Summit Oil & Shipping. I intend to hand it over in even better condition to the next generation. That is my vision."

Latif Khan mentioned, "We will remain under the guidance of our beloved brother and founder chairman as we are assigned and elected to the chairmanship. I am personally promise-bound to Aziz Bhai and Summit for my dedicated service."

Meanwhile, Farid Khan took the helm of Summit Communications and Summit Tower as the chairman on 28 December 2021 and 30th May 2022, respectively.

Muhammed Aziz Khan continues to serve as the chairman of Summit Corporation, the holding company of power generation assets of Summit Group, Summit Power International (in Singapore) and as director of other companies.