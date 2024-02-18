Shakira announces first album in seven years

Shakira is set to charm the world with her 12th album, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," releasing on 22 March.

The Colombian superstar shared the album's title, inspired by her powerful lyric from "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," which means "Women don't cry anymore, they make money."

This upcoming album will feature 16 tracks, including seven hits like "Acróstico," "TQG" with Karol G, and several others.

Shakira described the creation of the album as a transformative journey, turning her challenges and emotions into art. She said, "Making this album changed me. I found strength in my tears and my vulnerabilities."

She also shared a glimpse of the album on Instagram, showcasing a diamond and snippets of her recent music videos, hinting at the theme of turning hardships into something beautiful and creative.

In an interview with Billboard, Shakira opened up about the challenges of balancing her career with being a single mom. She last released an album six years ago and explained how juggling motherhood and her music career has been tough.

Despite these challenges, she remains dedicated to her children and her passion for music, ready to share her new work with the world.

