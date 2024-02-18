Shakira announces first album in seven years

Splash

TBS Report
18 February, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 12:21 pm

Related News

Shakira announces first album in seven years

This upcoming album will feature 16 tracks, including seven hits like "Acróstico," "TQG" with Karol G

TBS Report
18 February, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 12:21 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Shakira is set to charm the world with her 12th album, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," releasing on 22 March.

The Colombian superstar shared the album's title, inspired by her powerful lyric from "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," which means "Women don't cry anymore, they make money."

This upcoming album will feature 16 tracks, including seven hits like "Acróstico," "TQG" with Karol G, and several others.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Shakira described the creation of the album as a transformative journey, turning her challenges and emotions into art. She said, "Making this album changed me. I found strength in my tears and my vulnerabilities."

She also shared a glimpse of the album on Instagram, showcasing a diamond and snippets of her recent music videos, hinting at the theme of turning hardships into something beautiful and creative.

In an interview with Billboard, Shakira opened up about the challenges of balancing her career with being a single mom. She last released an album six years ago and explained how juggling motherhood and her music career has been tough.

Despite these challenges, she remains dedicated to her children and her passion for music, ready to share her new work with the world.
 

Shakira / Pop star / music album

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

1h | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

1d | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mustafizur taken to hospital after ball hits his head

Mustafizur taken to hospital after ball hits his head

33m | Videos
Although the Akhaura-Agartala railway line was inaugurated, the train did not

Although the Akhaura-Agartala railway line was inaugurated, the train did not

2h | Videos
China's Xiaomi in the world of electric cars

China's Xiaomi in the world of electric cars

3h | Videos
Tourist needs to spend extra money to enter Bali

Tourist needs to spend extra money to enter Bali

4h | Videos