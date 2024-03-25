Shakira reveals she would like to collaborate with Taylor Swift

Hindustan Times
25 March, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 12:14 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Shakira's new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, is her first in seven years and is being marketed as a comeback after Shakira's split from her partner of more than a decade, Gerard Pique, former Spanish footballer.

In a recent media interaction during the promotion of her album, Shakira was asked which artist she would like to collaborate with. Shakira named Taylor Swift. 

Taylor Swift is a Shakira fan and was seen dancing while watching her perform on stage at last year's MTV Video Music Awards. Shakira was performing her song Whenever, Wherever when the camera spotted Taylor in the audience dancing and singing along, and she looked like she was having the time of her life.

Shakira loved Taylor's dancing so much that she posted a clip of it to her Instagram and called it a 'real treat' to see Taylor having such a good time.

Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran is finally here. The first song Shakira released that was directly related to her breakup with Gerard Piqué – her partner of 11 years and the father of her two sons – was 2022's Te Felicito with Puerto Rican Latin trap artist Rauw Alejandro.

The song marked Shakira's comeback and eventually became part of her latest highly-anticipated album, Las Mujeres Ya no Lloran, which was released on 22 March.

