Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

In Dhaka's bustling streets, the sun beats down relentless Nur Islam, who is facing another dimension to a harsh reality.

Islam, a street vendor, sells potatoes and onions. "On regular days, I can make up to Tk1,000 in sales, but now it's a struggle even to reach Tk500. Few people are willing to brave the heat to buy things," he said.

Islam is not alone. Of the estimated 350,000 street vendors and hawkers, most are facing the same predicament. Many have even chosen to close up shop and return home.

It's a better option than standing in the heat – which peaked at 40.3 degrees Celsius in Dhaka today – and risking their lives. Already more than 36 people have died of suspected heat stroke across the country.

Lalbagh's Chadni Ghat fruit vendors close their roadside stalls amidst scorching heat to preserve their perishable goods. Photo: Nayem Ali

The absence of customers is noticeable in areas like Azimpur Chapra Masjid and Lalbagh's Chadni Ghat, usually teeming with buyers and sellers.

Fruit sellers, concerned about their perishable goods spoiling in the heat, have also opted to keep their roadside shops closed.

"The heat causes fruits to spoil quickly; that's why they're keeping their carts shut," Sohel, a resident, explained.

The government's decision to close schools and colleges in response to the heatwave has only exacerbated the challenges for street vendors.

Even in busy markets like Hatirpool, the impact of the heatwave is visible.

Kuddus Mia of the Dhanmondi area is seen waiting for customers. Photo: Nayem Ali

Abdur Rahman and Ashraful Islam, who sell watermelons and coconuts at their makeshift shop, said many hawkers who used to be with them have returned to their villages.

Asked about the absence of hawkers, Johirul Islam, who works as an electrician at a shop there, said, "During this heatwave, customers typically come in the afternoon or evening, so we adjust our hours accordingly."

As the weather changes, so does the pattern of doing business.

Elsewhere in Central Road, things aren't any different.

Afhas Uddin and Shahadat Sheikh of Central Road, two street vendors, said the battle isn't just against the elements; it is also against rising prices.

"Excessive heat is a major factor, but rising prices also contribute to reduced earnings," said Shahadat.

All, however, is not lost.

High temperatures force vegetable vendors in the Kalabagan area to close their shops with fewer customers around. Photo: Nayem Ali

Amid the heat, stories of resilience have also emerged.

Sahil and Zakir sell cold glasses of sherbet on Green Road.

"Many street vendors choose not to open shop in this extreme heat; they prioritise staying healthy over making profits," Sahil shared.

Sahil sees the lack of competitors as an opportunity.

Similarly, Robin, a street hawker selling shoes, has adapted by adjusting his business hours.

Due to the heatwave, the usually crowded Green Road area wears a deserted look. Photo: Nayem Ali

Pointing to a wrapped bag, Zakir also said this is where Robin sits.

"He opens his van early in the morning, closes before noon, and then returns in the evening," Zakir said, showcasing the innovative strategies employed by vendors to navigate the heatwave.

Dhaka, alongside the rest of the country, has been gripped by severe heatwave. The change in temperature has resulted in schools being ordered shut.

Load-shedding, a result of the heatwave, has also led the authorities concerned to issue a slew of directives, including closure of all malls by 8pm.