Shakira launches new album 'Women Don't Cry Anymore'

Colombian singer Shakira has recently released her highly anticipated new album titled "Women Don't Cry Anymore." This album serves as a declaration of resilience following a public separation from her long-time partner and a tax dispute in Spain.

The album features a track titled "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," produced with Argentine producer Bizarrap.

This track, which quotes one of her previous hits and humorously references her ex-partner, Spanish former soccer player Gerard Pique, earned the 47-year-old pop star and the 25-year-old producer two Latin Grammys last year.

It achieved significant success, reaching the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts and breaking four Guinness World Records for views on YouTube and streams on Spotify.

Additionally, Shakira collaborated with Bizarrap on another track called "The Strong One," a more techno-dance-oriented piece. The album comprises 17 songs, featuring mixes with fellow Colombians Karol G and Manuel Turizo, as well as artists from Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the United States, including a track with U.S. rapper Cardi B.

The 14-time Latin Grammy winner, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, shared moments from a launch party on social media late on Thursday.

On Instagram, she said the album represents her "struggles, but also triumphs," and that even in life's hardest moments you can "transform pain into resilience, and strength and power."

Following her breakup with Pique, the father of her two children, the Barranquilla-born Shakira faced a second Spanish tax probe after reaching a $15 million settlement in November to avoid a trial in a prior case. Shakira has vowed to fight the tax fraud allegations, which she calls false.

Forbes estimated at the start of 2023 that Shakira, who has homes in Nassau and Miami, had a net worth of some $400 million.