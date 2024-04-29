Dhaka today to experience highest temperature in decades?

Screenshot from Windy showing the heatwave forecast across Bangladesh and nearby regions at 3pm of 29 April 2024

Amid the country battling a severe heatwave, Dhaka may see temperatures above 40-41 degree Celcius today (29 April).

According to metereologist Mostofa Kamal Palash, weather and climate researcher at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, temperatures can soar above 40 degree Celcius.

Dhaka on 20 April recorded the second highest temperature (40.4°C) since 1960.

In 1960, the highest temperature of Dhaka was recorded at 42.3 degrees Celsius.

The BBC weather, meanwhile, maintains a more conservative estimate of 39 degree Celcius, with the temperature rising to 40 degree Celcius from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, temperatures are predicted to hit 42-43°C in Jashore, Chuadanga, Jhenaidah, Khulna, Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, and Pabna districts, disclosed Mostofa Kamal Palash in his blog.

The highest temperature recorded in Bangladesh was 45.1°C on 15 May 1972 in Rajshahi.

Amid the ongoing heatwave all schools were opened on Saturday (27 April) with sparse attendance.

However, after many fell sick in classes due to the unbearable heat, the government decided to keep all schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions in Dhaka, Chuadanga, Jashore, Khulna, and Rajshahi districts closed from Sunday (28 April).

Meanwhile, educational institutions equipped with air conditioning systems may remain open if the authorities want.

To combat the heatwave, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDR,b) gave a guideline on what to do to avoid heat-related sickness.

The guidelines include: