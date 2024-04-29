Sunamganj farmers race to finish harvest before downpours

Farmers of Sunamganj’s haor areas work under the intense sun to harvest their paddy crops. The urgency stems from the threat of heavy downpours in early May, which could damage the harvest. Photo: TBS

Amid a nationwide heatwave, farmers in the haor (wetland) region of Sylhet are praying for the opposite, a delay in rains.

They are now racing to complete the Boro paddy harvest before heavy rains and potential floods arrive in early May, as predicted by the Meteorological Department.

Sunamganj, with the most haor areas in the country, is aiming for 100% completion of paddy harvesting by 3 May, according to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE).

Favourable weather conditions have led to a good yield, but a labour shortage is hindering the harvest progress.

Helal Mia, a farmer from Shanir haor in Sunamganj's Tahirpur upazila, said the scorching heat makes harvesting difficult, and despite offering a daily wage of Tk1,000, finding labourers remains a challenge.

"We do not want rain right now. If there is sunshine for a few more days, the harvest will be completed. Hailstorms earlier this season damaged some crops, but the yield is good overall. However, late rains or floods would devastate our harvest and cause substantial losses," he added.

Untimely rains and floods are a constant threat to the region's primary crop, Boro paddy. Cultivated during the dry season when water levels recede, Boro is harvested in Baishakh and sustains the local population throughout the year.

This year, however, the lack of rain has prevented the usual flooding, allowing farmers a rare window for a smooth harvest. They are hoping to capitalise on this opportunity before the imminent downpours.

Timely harvest is crucial to avoid potential floods and crop submergence.

Arunoday Das, a farmer from Kubajpur village in Jagannathpur upazila, shared his optimism with the correspondent.

"The yield is good, and harvesting is nearing completion. Another week of sunshine would allow us to finish everything," he said.

Jagannathpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Al Basirul Islam told TBS, "With 80% of the harvest already completed, we have urged farmers to expedite the remaining work. Nature is unpredictable, so harvesting should begin once the paddy reaches 80% maturity."

According to Sunamganj DAE, boro paddy cultivation covered 223,407 hectares of land across 137 haors this year. The target production is set at 13,70,200 metric tonnes.

To safeguard crops from early floods and landslides, the administration and Water Development Board undertake annual repairs and construction of embankments in 40 haors.

This year, projects in 12 upazilas saw 591 kilometres of embankments constructed or repaired at a cost of Tk130 crore. While the targeted completion date of 28 February was not met, fortunately, less rainfall prevented crop damage.

In a recent visit to haor areas in Tahirpur and Jamalganj upazilas, TBS found farmers working tirelessly under the scorching sun. Some are harvesting ripe paddy, while others transport the harvest home. Still, others are busy sorting and drying the paddy, unfazed by the heat for the sake of their crop.

Rosna Begum, a farmer drying crops in Jamalganj's Sachna area, said, "Staying home now due to the heat is not an option. We endure this hardship for a month to secure a year of comfort. Rain is unwelcome right now. A few more days of sunshine would allow us to finish harvesting and drying."

Asim Das, a college student in Sylhet, came back home to help his family harvest paddy.

"Baishakh is a pivotal month for the haor region. It determines our livelihood for the entire year. Everyone, men and women participates in the harvest. Even those who work or study elsewhere return to help during this time," he said.

However, labour shortages pose a significant challenge this year, according to farmers.

Photo: TBS

Kalomdar Ali from Bhati Tahirpur village noted the difficulty in finding workers and the rising cost of machinery.

"There is a lack of labourers, and even machines are expensive to rent. While harvesters were scarce initially, the owners are now charging more due to rising diesel prices. Last year, harvesting and threshing 30 decimals cost Tk1,000-1,200. This year, they are demanding Tk1,500-2,000," Kalomdar said.

Despite these hurdles, paddy harvest is progressing smoothly, according to district DAE.

Sunamganj DAE Deputy Director Bimal Chandra Som said that 80% of the harvest is complete. "We anticipate finishing by the beginning of May and are providing all necessary support to the farmers," he said.

Sunamganj District Administrator Mohammad Rashed Iqbal Chowdhury said the administration has been actively involved from the outset to ensure minimal crop damage.

"We will continue to support the farmers until the harvest is complete. The good yield is a source of joy for everyone."

However, there is a projection of heavy rains from 3 May onwards that casts a shadow, according to Deowan Mohammad Sajib, assistant meteorologist at the Sylhet Meteorological Department.

He also predicts potential floods due to rains and upstream discharge from Meghalaya.