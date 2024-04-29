BTRC orders to block 100% bandwidth of Aamra Technologies

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has ordered to block 100% bandwidth of Aamra Technologies as the internet gateway company failed to pay the dues even after installment facilities.

Earlier in January the telecom regulator blocked 80% bandwidth of the firm in a bid to recover over Tk22 crore.

A top BTRC official told TBS the company's continuous failure to pay revenue to BTRC forced the regulator to go hardline. The company can unblock its bandwidth by paying the dues, he added.