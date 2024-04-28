National Bank Board of Directors decides not to merge with UCB

This decision was taken at a meeting of the bank's Board of Directors on Saturday (27 April), people familiar with the meeting told The Business Standard.

The board of directors of National Bank has decided not to merge the bank with United Commercial Bank (UCB).

This decision was taken at a meeting of the bank's Board of Directors on Saturday (27 April), people familiar with the meeting told The Business Standard.

"The board of the National Bank had verbally announced that the bank would not go for the merger. On Saturday, the board met again and announced its final decision regarding the merger. Everyone including the chairman of the board agreed with this opinion," a National Bank official told The Business Standard on condition of anonymity.

"Without any discussion, the central bank decided to merge National Bank with UCB. On 9 April, the last working day before Eid, fear spread among the depositors and officials after knowing this decision. Many people started withdrawing money from the bank," the official added.

According to the official, 200 branches of the National Bank, out of a total 211, are now making profits. 

"Some branches in Dhaka are in losses due to high defaults. We have started collecting money from defaulters," added the National Bank official.

Earlier on 9 April, at a meeting of the stakeholders of both banks, it was decided that National Bank Limited would be merged with United Commercial Bank Limited. Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar chaired the meeting.

National Bank Limited / Forced bank mergers / Bangladesh / UCB

