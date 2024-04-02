Shakira calls Barbie film 'emasculating'

She expressed her dislike over the Oscar-nominated Barbie film by Greta Gerwig, saying that her sons didn't like it and thought it was “emasculating.”

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The 47-year-old Colombian pop star recently gave an interview for Allure magazine as a part of their cover shoot. 

In the cover story, the Hips Don't Lie singer gets candid about her messy break-up with football star Gerard Piqué and calls the Barbie movie "emasculating," reports Hindustan Times. 

She expressed her dislike over the Oscar-nominated Barbie film by Greta Gerwig, saying that her sons didn't like it and thought it was "emasculating." "And I agree, to a certain extent. I'm raising two boys. I want 'em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women," Shakira said.

"I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide. I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity," she said.  

"I think that men have a purpose in society, and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost," she added.

In the interview with Allure, the singer confessed how her break-up with Piqué wrecked her.

"I was in the mud. I had to reconstruct myself. I had to reunite all the pieces that had fallen apart," Shakira confessed.

The duo, who share two children, Sasha, nine, and Mila, 11, called it quits in 2022 after 11 years together.

Shakira, one of the most famous pop icons in history, is making a comeback with her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry). The album comes seven years after the release of her last, El Dorado in 2017. 
 

