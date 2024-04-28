Heatwave: Schools, colleges in Dhaka, 4 other districts to remain closed tomorrow

The government has decided to keep all schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions in five districts including Dhaka closed for Monday (29 April) due to the ongoing heatwave sweeping over the country.

The four other districts are Chuadanga, Jessore, Khulna and Rajshahi.

However, educational institutions equipped with air conditioning systems may remain open if the authorities want, said an Education Ministry press release issued today (28 April).

It said the next decision will be announced tomorrow.

Secondary schools and colleges which were closed due to heatwave conditions reopened today across the country although the sweltering heat is unlikely to abate soon.

Earlier on 20 April, due to the ongoing heat wave condition, the authorities concerned extended closure of schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institution across the country until April 27 (Saturday) which were scheduled to open after Eid holidays on 21 April.

The issue of heatwave across the country – leading to around 35 deaths – has raised worries about the health impact on students.

Some of the impact has already been seen.

In Noakhali's Hatiya Upazila, where the temperature touched around 32 degree Celsius, 17 students of a secondary school fell ill due to the extreme heat.

Later, the students were sent home.

Similar incidents of students falling sick were also reported in Munshiganj.

Speaking to the press today, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel said if the temperature in any district exceeds 42 degrees, the educational institutions of the respective area will be closed.