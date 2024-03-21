Shakira on breakup with Piqué, being a single mom: 'Good not to have a husband...'

Shakira has opened up about being a single mom. During an Apple Music interview, the Colombian singer spoke about how living away from Barcelona has helped her.

Shakira discussed family life with her two sons – Milan and Sasha – since her split from their father, former Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué, whom she dated for around 11 years until their split in 2022.

Shakira said, "In a way, it's kind of good not to have a husband because that…I don't know why it was dragging me down, man... Now I feel like working. I feel like writing songs. I feel like making music. It's a compulsive need of mine that I didn't feel before."

On 22 March Shakira will be releasing her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don't Cry Anymore), her first album release in seven years.

Shakira and Gerard announced their separation in June 2022 with a joint statement. After they separated, Shakira and her sons moved from their home in Barcelona, Spain to Miami, US. Shakira also opened up about how she talked about her separation with her kids.

She said in the same interview, "There were many lessons in that whole experience. Like you said, society teaches us to conceal our feelings in front of our kids. But I think that's a mistake, because they know better, and they perceive things in many different ways... But if you're brave enough to talk about things, talk about it with them to understand how they're perceiving reality as well."

"Open up a conversation, open up a dialogue where they can also give their opinions, and embrace their own vulnerability as well," she added.