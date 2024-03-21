Shakira on breakup with Piqué, being a single mom: 'Good not to have a husband...'

Splash

Hindustan Times
21 March, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 12:04 pm

Related News

Shakira on breakup with Piqué, being a single mom: 'Good not to have a husband...'

Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced they were ‘separating’ in June 2022. She moved to the US with her sons soon after.

Hindustan Times
21 March, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 12:04 pm
The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film &quot;Elvis&quot; Out of Competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 25, 2022. Shakira poses. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Elvis" Out of Competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 25, 2022. Shakira poses. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Shakira has opened up about being a single mom. During an Apple Music interview, the Colombian singer spoke about how living away from Barcelona has helped her. 

Shakira discussed family life with her two sons – Milan and Sasha – since her split from their father, former Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué, whom she dated for around 11 years until their split in 2022.

Shakira said, "In a way, it's kind of good not to have a husband because that…I don't know why it was dragging me down, man... Now I feel like working. I feel like writing songs. I feel like making music. It's a compulsive need of mine that I didn't feel before."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On 22 March Shakira will be releasing her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don't Cry Anymore), her first album release in seven years.

Shakira and Gerard announced their separation in June 2022 with a joint statement. After they separated, Shakira and her sons moved from their home in Barcelona, Spain to Miami, US. Shakira also opened up about how she talked about her separation with her kids.

She said in the same interview, "There were many lessons in that whole experience. Like you said, society teaches us to conceal our feelings in front of our kids. But I think that's a mistake, because they know better, and they perceive things in many different ways... But if you're brave enough to talk about things, talk about it with them to understand how they're perceiving reality as well."

"Open up a conversation, open up a dialogue where they can also give their opinions, and embrace their own vulnerability as well," she added. 

 

Shakira / Shakira and Gerard Pique seperation / Gerard Pique / Pop music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Coral tree or mandar bloom attracts hordes of birds, like this parrot, in early spring. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Symbiosis: How ornithophile flowers lure animals for pollination

2h | Earth
Two sticks are attached to the cart, producing a distinctive sound when pulled by children. Hence, the name ‘tomtom car.’ Photo: Rajib Dhar

A village that crafts tomtom toys for the whole country

1h | Panorama
Empty Shahbagh before evening sets in. Photo: Nayem Ali

The free streets of Dhaka: A dream, a delight and a disappearing act

18h | Features
A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

22h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Shabnam's dream journey with rickshaw picture

Shabnam's dream journey with rickshaw picture

55m | Videos
Barobajar: An ancient city of mosque

Barobajar: An ancient city of mosque

10h | Videos
The Argentine President's shock therapy did not work in the first 100 days

The Argentine President's shock therapy did not work in the first 100 days

17h | Videos
Hasaranga back in Test squad, but with an intention

Hasaranga back in Test squad, but with an intention

15h | Videos