'Stray' trailer reveals feline curiosity amongst ruins

TBS Report
08 August, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 10:29 am

‘Stray’ is set for release on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in early 2022

‘Stray’ trailer reveals feline curiosity amongst ruins. Photo: Courtesy
‘Stray’ trailer reveals feline curiosity amongst ruins. Photo: Courtesy

Did you not always wonder what stray cats did at night? 

Well, now you have the chance to play as one in a game. Thankfully, BlueTwelve Studio is giving us 'Stray' –a third-person adventure that has you take on the role of, expectedly, a stray cat, whose inspiration comes from that of Murtaugh and Riggs, the founders' two very own feline companions. 

Swann Martin-Raget, a producer at BlueTwelve, said in his PlayStation Blog entry that Stray "tells the story of a cat who accidentally falls into a weird, mysterious city and his journey to return to his family." 

Watch the trailer here 

This past week, BlueTwelve provided the first in-depth look into the game by way of a gameplay trailer.

As the trailer opens, we see our injured, stray cat protagonist limping through the streets of a dark, half-post-apocalyptic-half-cyberpunk city, running along ledges, leaping across oil drums, and doing other general cat things.

The trailer shifts direction about a minute-and-a-half in when it is revealed that Cat encounters a small, flying drone named B12. 

This drone –somewhere between R2-D2 and Fallout 4's Codsworth—will allow for further interaction with various objects, as well as 'communicate with the strange inhabitants of this secluded place'. 

The 'strange inhabitants' are shown to be upright robots, a 'forgotten community of humanlike machines'. Together with B12, Cat will seek to unlock the mysteries of this civilisation. 

As you might expect, this mystery world is not all fun and games. In order to reunite with your family, you must use all of the cat tools at your disposal to escape from the city.

'Stray' is set for release on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in early 2022.
 

Stray / trailer

