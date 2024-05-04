The Boys season 4 trailer: Homelander turns the Seven into 'Wrathful Gods' amid rising political tension

Splash

Hindustan Times
04 May, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 07:18 pm

Related News

The Boys season 4 trailer: Homelander turns the Seven into 'Wrathful Gods' amid rising political tension

The superhero satire will premiere its fourth season on 13 June with three episodes, with a weekly drop up till 18 July.

Hindustan Times
04 May, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 07:18 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Fans attending the inaugural CCXP México were surprised today with the official trailer for the fourth season of the Emmy Award-winning hit drama series The Boys, coming to Prime Video on June 13.

Cast members Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, and Claudia Doumit participated in a panel, revealing the explosive trailer to a packed room of fans. 

What's in the trailer?

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In season 4, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team is fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season 4 will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The internet couldn't contain their excitement at the launch of the new trailer. One X user commented, "Real cinema is back." Another posted, "Cross over with Superman would be lovely." "There's a lot to unpack here," shared a third one.

About The Boys

The Boys is based on The New York Times bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, among others, also serves as executive producer. The Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

The Boys will premiere its fourth season on 13 June with three episodes, followed by a new episode each week, ending with the season finale on 18 July. 

The Boys / trailer / season 4

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

10h | Panorama
A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

1d | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

1d | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Lionel Messi: from football star to industrial entrepreneur

Lionel Messi: from football star to industrial entrepreneur

2h | Videos
Why are people suddenly leaving Canada?

Why are people suddenly leaving Canada?

32m | Videos
How to recover stock market losses

How to recover stock market losses

3h | Videos
That is why Finland joined NATO

That is why Finland joined NATO

7h | Videos