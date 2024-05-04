The Boys season 4 trailer: Homelander turns the Seven into 'Wrathful Gods' amid rising political tension

Fans attending the inaugural CCXP México were surprised today with the official trailer for the fourth season of the Emmy Award-winning hit drama series The Boys, coming to Prime Video on June 13.

Cast members Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, and Claudia Doumit participated in a panel, revealing the explosive trailer to a packed room of fans.

What's in the trailer?

In season 4, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team is fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season 4 will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The internet couldn't contain their excitement at the launch of the new trailer. One X user commented, "Real cinema is back." Another posted, "Cross over with Superman would be lovely." "There's a lot to unpack here," shared a third one.

About The Boys

The Boys is based on The New York Times bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, among others, also serves as executive producer. The Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

The Boys will premiere its fourth season on 13 June with three episodes, followed by a new episode each week, ending with the season finale on 18 July.