'Faraaz' trailer out now

TBS Report
16 January, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 07:09 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

T- Series has released the official trailer for the thriller movie "Faraaz" on its YouTube channel on Monday (16 January).

Hansal Mehta's directorial is said to be a spine-chilling narrative of the tragic Holey Artisan terrorist attack in Dhaka on July 1, 2016. He shared the trailer on his official Instagram handle with the caption, "Standing tall. Presenting the #Faraaz trailer. Releasing with pride on February 3."

The two-minute-long trailer chronicles the attack on Holey Artisan cafe in Dhaka and the rescue operations.

The film is slated to release in theatres across India on 3 February. In 2022, "Faraaz" had a world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.

'Faraaz' marks the acting debut of Zahan Kapoor, grandson of cinema legend Shashi Kapoor. The film also features Aditya Rawal, son of actors Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Rawal, Aamir Ali and Juhi Babbar Soni. 'Faraaz' also introduces promising newcomers like Sachin Lalwani, Jatin Sareen, Ninad Bhatt, Harshal Pawar, Palak Lalwani and Ressham Sahaani, reports Times of India.

Hansal Mehta had described the film as 'a story of our polarised times' and said in a statement, "Designed as a nail biting thriller that plays out over one tense night, my attempt with 'Faraaz' has also been to shine a light on the immense courage and humanity that it takes to stand up against violence. Because standing up against bigotry and the carnage it triggers is the only way to defeat it."

